Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details

Ben Affleck is “livid” and “ready to fight back” after his intimate life details got leaked!

In July, New York Times best-selling author Amy Odell released her new tell-all memoir on the life of Gwyneth Paltrow, titled Gwyneth: The Biography, in which she wrote about the actress’s romantic complexities, leadership style, emotional drive, and the inner workings of Goop.

In the biography, which provides an unauthorized look behind the polished facade of the Iron Man actress, Odell also penned about Paltrow’s intimate life with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Paltrow were in an on-and-off-again relationship for three years, from 1997 to 2000.

During a conversation with her makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, the Shakespeare in Love starlet spilled the beans on her and Affleck’s bedroom secret, revealing that “she loved when Affleck ‘tea-b****d’ her.”

Now, an insider close to the Gone Girl star has revealed that he is fuming over his private information being leaked to the public.

“Ben has zero sense of humor about this. This is not the kind of publicity he wants. He wants to be taken seriously – and this isn't helping,” told the source to Radar Online.

They added, “This isn’t going away quietly. Ben is livid, and he’s ready to fight back.”

Moreover, a separate source previously told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, "This isn’t just tabloid gossip, it’s humiliating. He feels completely exposed."

In the bombshell biography, Amy Odell also wrote about Gwyneth Paltrow’s high-profile romance with Brad Pitt.

