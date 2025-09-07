Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner radiate joy as they reunite for movie night

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner appeared genuinely happy during their recent outing.
On Saturday, September 6, the Daily Mail reported that the Electra actress and her former husband were spotted together, radiating joy as they stepped out for a movie night.
Joining the former flames were two of their three children – 16-year-old Fin (previously known as Seraphina) and 13-year-old Samuel.
The parents-children group looked quite happy as they headed into a theater to catch a film in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, September 5.
For the outing, The Accountant star kept it casual in a white tee, black jacket, and khaki pants, which he paired with coordinating shoes stylish sunglasses.
Smiling brightly as she walked alongside her ex-husband, Jennifer Garner looked gorgeous as always in a white T-shirt layered with a navy blue and gray striped cardigan with jeans.
Following them from behind were Fin – dressed in a long-sleeve brown, white, and black striped T-shirt, paired with jeans featuring a red-and-white floral tuxedo stripe down each leg – and Sam, who looked cute in a grey tee and black trousers.
Affleck and Garner were seen joking and laughing as they walked toward the entrance, where the actor’s mom was waiting for them.
For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who tied the knot in 2005, announced separation ten years later in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.
The couple shares three children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.