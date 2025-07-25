Jennifer Lopez faces new humiliating career blow after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has faced a major career blow after divorcing ex-husband Ben Affleck.

As per The Sun, JLo has split from her record label BMG after the disappointing sales of her 2024 album, This Is Me... Now.

The Ain't Your Mama singer’s split from her record label is the latest setback to have befallen the pop star after her divorce with Ben.

A source told the media outlet, "Jennifer is obviously massively successful and talented, but it's been hard for her to find a label with which she's on the same page. After her last album came out, it was decided she wouldn't continue with BMG as it wasn't the success she wanted.”

The tipster explained, "It only went to No. 55 in the UK. But her team wants to push her forward with this new music. She has spent a lot of time in the studio this year,” adding she has "written and recorded enough tracks for a whole new album.”

As per the tabloids, the newly record tracks are "inspired by what she went through during her relationship with Ben."

Jennifer has previously worked with top record labels including Columbia, Epic and Capitol Records.

On the personal front, she celebrated her 56th Birthday in Turkey.

