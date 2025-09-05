Jennifer Lopez shows off $18M hidden hills estate after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is offering fans an exclusive glimpse into her lavish new life post-divorce, sharing the first look inside her $18 million Hidden Hills mansion, which she purchased following her split from Ben Affleck.
The Mother starlet was posing inside the mansion that she snapped up earlier this after divorcing her husband of two years, Ben Affleck.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lopez dropped the glimpses of her, displaying her looks in front of the living room of her Hidden Hills, California.
In a shared post, J.Lo posed indoors in a flowing floral gown as she stood on a wooden floor with neutral-toned walls and elegant decor in the background, including a gold chandelier and large glass doors.
Her dress is light pink with colorful floral patterns, and she is spreading the fabric outward to showcase its dramatic, billowing effect.
Lopez penned the caption, “YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala honoring Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos, An amazing program that empowers high-achieving students from low-income communities.”
Earlier this year, Lopez purchased the Hidden Hills residence, situated in the same gated neighborhood as the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
In July 2024, Lopez and Affleck listed their shared Beverly Hills mansion for sale for $68 million and Affleck purchased a new L.A. home for $20 million.