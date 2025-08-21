Jennifer Lopez ‘very happy and grateful’ one year after Ben Affleck split

It’s been a year since Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, and she has seemingly moved on from him.
According to sources, the 56-year-old singer cum actress is happier than ever after her high-profile split from the Gone Girl star.
"She’s been having the time of her life this summer,” an insider told PEOPLE.
JLo has been busy lately as she is premiering her new movies and hitting arenas across the globe for this summer's Up All Night Tour.
"She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys,” the source added.
Lopez will soon start promoting her upcoming movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is set to release in theaters on October 10.
The insider shared, "This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time. She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life.”
She last appeared in wrestling biopic Unstoppable, which was produced by none other than Affleck and Matt Damon.
After months of mounting speculations, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, exactly two years after their wedding ceremony in Georgia.
The estranged couple finalized their divorce in early January.