Jennifer Lopez steps out with ex-Ben Affleck’s son for Balenciaga shopping trip

Jennifer Lopez is embracing step-mum duties!
Over the weekend on Saturday, September 6, the Atlas star stepped out with her ex-husband Ben Affleck's son Samuel for a luxurious shopping trip together.
The 56-year-old actress and her 13-year-old stepson stopped by Balenciaga in Beverly Hills for the lowkey excursion.
For the outing, Jennifer opted for a casual yet chic look, wearing a long-sleeved, white cropped top which she paired with low-waisted black trousers.
The American singer and songwriter complemented her look for the day with a Dior tote bag and a pair of nude-colored heels.
She accessorized her shopping look with a gold-chained necklace, elegant gold rings and fashionable shades.
Meanwhile, Samuel donned a white T-shirt layered with a light blue short-sleeved button-down shirt.
He completed his look with khaki shorts, white crew socks, and black-and-white Nike sneakers.
In the images, obtained by Daily Mail, the duo could be seen strolling through an indoor shopping area before stopping by one of the luxurious stores.
They later made their way to an awaiting vehicle as the 13-year-old held a large Balenciaga bag in his hand.
Ben Affleck, who was married to Jennifer from 2022 until their divorce was finalized earlier this year in January, shares kids, Samuel, Fin, 16, and Violet, 19 with his ex Jennifer Garner.
Jennifer Lopez is also mom to twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.