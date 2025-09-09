Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘plan to stay in each other’s lives’ after split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might have officially parted ways but they seemingly “plan to stay in each other’s lives.”
The former couple have maintained good bond with each other’s kids despite getting divorced.
A source told PEOPLE, “Things between Ben and Jennifer are good. Even though they’re not together anymore, they’ve stayed on friendly terms. The kids are still really close too.”
The insider added, “They have the same groups of friends, they see each other and they talk all the time. They make sure the kids know they get along. The most important thing to both of them is raising their kids in a supportive environment, so they plan to stay in each other’s lives.”
Ben, 53, share three kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 53.
Meanwhile, JLo and ex Marc Anthony, both 56, share 17-year-old twins Max and Emme.
They split in 2024 and finalized their divorce this in January 2025, but have remained close for the sake of their children.
The tipster noted, "She's a great mom and always gave Ben's kids the same love. Even though her contact with Ben is now more sporadic, they make sure the kids can spend time together whenever they want."
On the personal front, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly dating her co-star, Brett Goldstein.