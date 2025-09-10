Lewis Hamilton calls first season with Ferrari ‘emotional roller coaster’

Lewis Hamilton has admitted surprise over how “volatile” his maiden F1 campaign with Ferrari has been.
According to Racing365, the seven-time champion opted for a significant environment change this year as he left behind Mercedes for a new adventure at Ferrari.
However, the 40-year-old asserted he is not injecting worry into what is to come in the future rounds as he highlighted his desire to enjoy the experience of racing for the sport's most historic team.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” he said. “Did I expect it to be as volatile in terms of feeling? No. But that’s life.I read something recently saying there’s no point stressing about tomorrow because it often puts shade on the present. So I’m really trying not to worry about tomorrow.
“I’m trying to be present and enjoy every moment because this half of the season has gone by really quick. It’s my first half a season with this team, and there’s obviously a long way to go. I don’t want to miss any of these special moments,” he added.
Prior to Ferrari's home race in Italy last weekend, Hamilton and Leclerc took to the streets of Milan to greet thousands of fans ahead of the event.
Hamilton has been unable to match the pace of team-mate Charles Leclerc and is still awaiting his first trip to the podium in red.