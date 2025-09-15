5 simple ways to manage stress and boost mental health

In today's busy world, stress has become a major problem, affecting people of all ages.
If you are among those who feel stressed, whether from work or personal issues, the first step to improving is to identify the cause.
When stress makes you irritable or upset, using stress-relief techniques can help you feel calmer and relaxed.
For this, you don't need to spend much time or effort, some tips can give you quick relief when stress feels overwhelming.
Here are some easy, science-backed stress management tips for better mental health:
Stop stressing about it:
Ironically, worrying about stress can actually make stress worse. Stress is normal part of life, especially during challenging times.
Rather than panicking, accept that stress happens and remember it won''t last forever.
Self care:
Self-care is a major part of improving your well-being. These include eating healthy, staying hydrated, reducing alcohol consumption, exercising daily, and getting enough sleep.
Engage yourself in activities you love. You can also plan vacations to relax and recharge your soul.
Do exercise:
According to many experts, the best way to handle stress is to exercise.
Exercise triggers your body in a way similar to stress by increasing your heart rate, blood pressure, breathing rate and releasing adrenaline and cortisol.
Regular exercise helps your body adapt these changes, making it easier to manage bigger stresses in life.
Prioritise sleep:
In today's busy and digitalized era, getting enough sleep has become extremely difficult which is one of the main cause of stress.
Try to go to bed earlier and wake up at the same time each morning to help your body develop a routine.
Talk it out:
It’s crucial to recognize your feelings and emotions and find ways to express them.
Avoiding your inner emotions can lead to more stress on your mental and physical health. In that case, you can talk to your close friend, family member, or coworker.
You can also create your own diary in which you can express yourself or you can also consult with health professionals.