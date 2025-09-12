 iPhone 17 series pre order details: Prices, trade-In values, more 

Apple launched its next-generation products earlier this week, including the flagship iPhone 17 series, alongside the Apple Watches, and AirPods.
The iPhone 17 lineup includes the thinnest and lightest smartphone yet, the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Those who can’t wait to get their hands on one, here’s everything you should know to preorder the iPhone 17 series.
From when iPhone 17 series will be available on pre order?
iPhone 17 series will be available to pre order as of 8 a.m. ET today, September 12, 2025, and will officially debut on September 19.
Here are the preorder prices of iPhone 17 series:
- iPhone 17: Starting from $799 at Apple
- iPhone Air: Starting from $999 at Apple
- iPhone 17 Pro: Starting from $1,099 at Apple
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: Starting from $1,199 at Apple
However, buyers can grab exciting deals from carriers such as T-Mobile and AT&T.
Trade-In values of previous iPhone iterations at Apple
Even on previous iterations, such as iPhone 11, users can grab a discount of 10% off.
Notably, trade-in values may differ from each models:
Here are the trade-in values of iPhone previous iterations:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: Save up to $700
- iPhone 16 Plus: Save up to $470
- iPhone 16: Save up to $450
- iPhone 16 Pro: Save up to $580
- iPhone 15: Save up to $320
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Save up to $400
- iPhone SE (3rd generation): Save up to $90
- iPhone 13 Mini: Save up to $170
- iPhone 12 Pro: Save up to $170
- iPhone 11: Save up to $100
- iPhone 8: Save up to $40