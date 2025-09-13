Lewis Hamilton praises Cadillac’s entry of Bottas, Perez for 2026 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed Cadillac’s choice of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for its maiden Formula 1 season in 2026, saying the new team has “chosen the right guys” to spearhead its entry.
According to Racing365, the announcement confirms the return of both Bottas and Perez after a year out of racing in 2025. Between them, the pair bring a combined 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 victories, making them one of the most experienced line-ups on the grid.
Hamilton, who partnered Bottas at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, spoke warmly about his former teammate. “I don’t need to say anything about his talent because he’s shown that throughout his career,” he said. “But [Cadillac are] getting one of the most honest, probably the funniest Finns, and just the most genuine person to work with. I miss working with him.”
The seven-time World Champion also pointed to the value Perez will add. “Obviously, we’ll see with Sergio as well, he’s got great experience. That knowledge that they both bring from two great teams will help them progress faster.”
Hamilton believes Cadillac’s decision to opt for seasoned campaigners is the right one for a brand-new operation.
The Cadillac project, which will run in partnership with Andretti, has been one of the most anticipated additions to the sport in recent years. With Bottas and Perez confirmed, the American team will be banking on their experience to accelerate its learning curve when it joins the grid in 2026.