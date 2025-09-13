World Sepsis Day: Doctor urges to recognise symptoms before it becomes fatal

On World Sepsis Day, medical professionals remind Americans that sepsis hits nearly 1.7 million people in the US. Each year causes over 350,000 deaths.
To prevent the cases of sepsis across the country, health experts urged everyone to stay safe and take precautionary measures and know the signs before it becomes fatal.
” Medical director of critical care at Houston Methodist, Dr. Faisal Masud said, “Symptoms can range from rapid breathing, increased rate, fever, chills and sudden drop in blood pressure.”
Masud continued, “It’s important to share your symptoms with a health care professional as soon as possible as early recognition can make a difference between life and death."
Sepsis is a very serious condition in which a body responds to an infection, it triggers inflammation that may cause severe complications and potentially death.
“Symptoms can range from rapid breathing, increased rate, fever, chills and sudden drop in blood pressure,” Masud added.
Sepsis can be developed in people with all the age groups; however, immuno-compromised people, infants, older people, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses, including diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease are more vulnerable to it.
Sepsis is a medical emergency, which can be treated via intravenous (IV) fluid and antibiotics.