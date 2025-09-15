Home / World

1.5 million Australians at risk as climate report reveals rising sea threat

The climate change minister has mounted the case for the federal government to set a strong 2035 emissions reduction target after releasing a “confronting” report that warned no Australian community would escape the worsening risks of the climate crisis.

Chris Bowen said the “cost of inaction will always outweigh the cost of action” in a message to political and industry voices warning about the economic price of rapid decarbonisation.

The minister made the comments on Monday as he released the long-awaited national climate risk assessment, which provided the most detailed picture of the severe and far-reaching social and economic consequences of the climate crisis for Australia.

The government also released a national adaptation framework to help prepare communities managing a changing climate.

Led by the Australian Climate Service, the inaugural assessment modelled the impact of climate-related hazards such as heatwaves, drought and floods on different parts of the community, economy and environment under three global heating scenarios: above 1.5C, above 2C and above 3C.

Warming across the Australian continent has already reached 1.5C, the report notes.

Among scores of findings, the modelling shows that under a 3C scenario, the number of heat-related deaths in Sydney increases by 444% and by 423% in Darwin.