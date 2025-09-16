2025 Emmy Awards: The most unbelievable snubs and surprises  

The highly anticipated 2025 Emmy Awards brought numerous surprises and astonishing wins.
This star-studded event also provided unforgettable moments for several actors, who were outshone in the awards ceremony.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, September 14, at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, starting at 8 pm.
Despite several nominations in some of the most competitive categories, several actors went home empty-handed due to unexpected outcomes.
However, many top contenders did take home some of the evening's biggest awards, as anticipated.
Here is a list of prominent A-listers who did not win at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025:
Katherine LaNasa wins over 4 'White Lotus' nominees:
Katherine LaNasa's historical win at the red-carpet event leaves fans still reeling.
The 58-year-old American actress won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her exceptional role as Dana Evans in the superhit HBO series The Pitt.
She defeated four nominees from the ensemble cast of The White Lotus season 3, including Carrie Coon, Aimee Lou Wood, previous winner Natasha Rothwell, and frontrunner Parker Posey.
Owen Cooper becomes the youngest Male Acting Emmy Winner of All Time:
The Adolescence star created history over the weekend by taking a trophy for the biggest categories of the night and becoming the Youngest Male Acting Emmy Winner.
Owen Cooper won the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie over several actors, including Javier Bardem, Bill Camp, Rob Delaney, Peter Sarsgaard and Ashley Walters.
Jeff Hiller scores Supporting Actor in comedy over Harrison Ford & Ebon Moss Bachrach:
Ebon Moss Bachrach and Harrison Ford's defeat comes as another shocking moment, as Jeff Hiller bags the opportunity.
The 49-year-old American actor wins off first-time nominations keep coming during the 2025 Emmys.
He won the category for his exceptional performance in HBO's criminally underrated series Somebody Somewhere.
Stephen Graham wins Lead Actor (Limited/Anthology) Over Colin Farrell:
Stephen Graham stunned fans on Sunday with his expected win on the night.
The toss-up between Oscar nominee Colin Farrell, for The Penguin, and Graham ended when the Adolescence star won his individual honor for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series.
This win might come as a snub, but the Boiling Point actor's this milestone marked as one of the pleasant surprises of the night.
Kathy Bates left empty-handed:
Kathy Bates lost the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category to Britt Lower for her performance in Severance.
Despite her notable work on Matlock, Bates was overlooked this year. It's also worth mentioning that the top Hulu contenders, The Bear, Paradise, Dying For Sex, and Only Murders in the Building, all struck out this year, not winning a single award out of 33 nominations, which is certainly surprising and potentially concerning.