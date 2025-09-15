Emmys 2025 best looks: Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez & Jenna Ortega lead the way

Many glamorous stars descended on the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to attend the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney stunned the onlookers in a dramatic red hot cleavage-baring Oscar de la Renta gown at the prestigious event.
The Euphoria star styled her ethereal ensemble with a stunning collection of jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, including a 120-carat diamond necklace.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega bared it all in a nearly naked into Sarah Burton’s broken chandelier top as she ditched her signature gothic glam.
The Wednesday actress wore a stunning top with multi-colored chunky gems, and a simple black skirt with a thigh-high slit, channeling Isabella Rossellini's character in the 1992 film Death Becomes Her.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez also brought her ultimate glamour in a sizzling custom red Louis Vuitton gown.
The Who Says singer, who was joined by her fiancé Benny Blanco, pulled her dark hair into a chic updo.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson made sure all eyes were on her as she slipped into an elegant, sleeveless pale yellow gown by Prada, featuring extensive ruching.
She was joined by husband Colin Jost, 43, who sported a classy black tuxedo.
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy, the White Lotus star turned heads in a plunging black velvet gown with a racy front slit.
Cate Blanchett, the Succession actress Justine Lupe, model Shanina Shaik, the Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge, Walton Goggins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester were also dressed to the nines.