'Gilmore Girls' reunite at 2025 Emmys as Lauren Graham addresses doc's snub

Gilmore Girls are back!
Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel gave fans a mini reunion at the 2025 Emmy Awards.
On Sunday, September 14, the on-screen mother-daughter duo presented the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award.
For the evening, The Pacifier actress was donned in a black gown covered in floral cutouts, while Alexis stunned in a silver beaded strapless column gown. The pair wore little to no accessories, letting their fits do all the talking.
Ahead of that, the actresses, who portrayed Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, respectively, on the renowned melodrama, commemorated 25 years of Gilmore Girls with a hilarious admission.
"25 years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered and apparently took the season of fall hostage," Lauren said, referencing the series being a "fall watch" for fans every year.
Alexis added, "In spite of our autumnal dominance, Gilmore was actually a very small show."
"Meaning we had no money," Lauren explained. "If there was a birthday at The Drew Carey Show next door, they would send us their leftover sheet cake."
Agreeing, The Handmaid's Tale star added, "We looked hungry."
Gilmore Girls premiered in 2000 and followed Lorelai and Rory through their lives in the small town of Stars Hollow. It went on to have seven seasons, following which Netflix revived it with Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a limited series that aired in 2016.
Moreover, on the red carpet of the Emmys, Lauren also addressed fans' concern about her not being part of Searching for Stars Hollow, a new documentary to celebrate the show's half jubilee.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the subject, the actress revealed, "I don't do anything the creator of my show isn't a part of, so, so far, no," referencing Gilmore Girls co-creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.
The documentary is currently in the works with most of the cast and crew and is set to air sometime this year.