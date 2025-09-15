Labubu at 2025 Emmys: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star stunned in furry costume

RuPaul's Drag Race star Joella donned a Labubu costume for the 2025 Emmys red carpet.
On Sunday, September 14, the 25-year-old showed up in a full-body furry suit, with a purse that resembled a Chinese food takeout box.
She shared the clicks and videos from the red carpet on her Instagram account with the caption "Labubu Slaysian Edition."
Aside from posting her snaps in the "devilish but cute monster" costume, Joella also shared a side-by-side clip of her and fellow Drag Race alum Kori King, who was dressed as Michael Jackson for the star-studded event.
The drag queen also turned to her Instagram Stories to share a quick selfie with BLACKPINK's Lisa, who was also attending the award show.
Lisa, who made her acting debut in the third season of The White Lotus, dazzled in a flowing pink off-the-shoulder gown.
Both Joella and King were on season 17 of the reality competition series, which was nominated for eight Emmys this year and has won 29 in its years-long run.
In 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, it won the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.
Drag Race was started in 2009 by the titular RuPaul, who leads the massively popular show as a host, judge and producer.