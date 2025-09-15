Selena Gomez hints at Benny Blanco’s big 'surprise' right after Emmys 2025

Selena Gomez revealed that she came back “home to a surprise” put together by her fiancé Benny Blanco after the Emmys 2025.
On Monday, September 15, the Rare Beauty founder posted exclusive pictures on Instagram from the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Selena captioned the post, “Grateful for all these people forever and always. Came home to a surprise my baby put together.”
The first frame featured her receiving a gentle kiss on cheek by Benny.
In another frame, the Disney alum can be seen posing alongside Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
As seen in the photo dump, Benny surprised Selena with candles by the pool.
Benny left fans swooning with his heartfelt comment under the post, “I win an award every night (you)”
A fan wrote, “Friendships being made through an amazing show, making people laugh and bringing comfort to people at home. that’s what only murders in the building does, will continue to do and nothing will be able to top this. SO incredibly proud of every single person in this team!!”
Another noted, “That gentleman right there loves her for her, loves her as she deserves and he clearly shows her it in a respectful way. Thank you Benny Mom for raising a true gentleman.”
To note, her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.