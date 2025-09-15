'The Studio' bags Outstanding Comedy Series award at Emmys 2025 

The Studio has earned the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the 77th Emmy Awards.
On Sunday, September 14, the hit show beat Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows during the ceremony in Los Angeles.
The show creator, director and star, Seth Rogen, came to stage to receive the honour.
While accepting the award, he said, “I am legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me. And to be standing up here with all these people — these are the best people I know, and to have them spend their days with me, working with me, is truly one of the great honors of my life.”
Seth added, "It was all about the stories of the episodes and kind of who served the various storylines and it was pretty specific for the most part. We would write it to our idealized version of who we could get maybe, and we very often got those people, which was shocking."
The 10-episode season also stars Chase Sui Wonders, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn and Bryan Cranston.
Moreover, Dave Franco, Zoë Kravitz, Martin Scorsese, Ice Cube and Adam Scott also made cameo in the show.