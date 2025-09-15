Jenna Ortega ditches gothic glam to bare it all in jewel top at 2025 Emmys

Jenna Ortega has arrived at the Emmys in a bold look!
At the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14, the Wednesday actress turned heads as she swapped her signature gothic glam for a daring new look.
For the glitzy event, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starlet left little to imagine by slipping into Sarah Burton’s broken chandelier top featuring nothing but just a variety of crystals, paired with a low-waisted black maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.
She topped off the daring look with black heels and dramatic, glamorous makeup.
Fans’ reaction:
Jenna Ortega’s bold look quickly grabbed fans’ attention, who didn’t waste any time in gushing over her.
“Finally some FASHION,” wrote one, while another exclaimed, “SPECTACULAR.”
A third added, “Best dressed always pushing the edge.”
“she is a fkn icon omg. this girl knows whats good,” a fourth praised.
Is Jenna Ortega presenting at 2025 Emmy Awards?
Yes. Jenna Ortega is among tonight's list of presenters, which also includes Sydney Sweeney, Sofía Vergara, Mariska Hargitay, Eric Dane, and her Wednesday co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Is Jenna Ortega nominated at the 2025 Emmys?
No. Jenna Ortega has not been nominated this year for the Emmy Award.
Notably, last year, she was was nominated for her role as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, earning a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.