Stephen Colbert asks 'is anybody hiring' at 2025 Emmys after late-night show axed

Stephen Colbert addressed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancellation with a hilarious bit at the 2025 Emmy Awards.
On Sunday, September 14, the late-night host made his way to the stage to present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, accompanied by a standing ovation by the crowd.
Right after taking the mic, Stephen asked, "While I have your attention, is anyone hiring? Because I've got 200 very well-qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June."
Following his opening liner, he pulled out a piece of paper and quipped that he "brought my own résumé here" in order to land his next job after The Late Show ends in June.
"I haven't had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works," he said as he held up a black-and-white snap of his teenage self. "I'm in there somewhere — after I get back from Istanbul, I'm sure."
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's cancellation was announced in July, with CBC citing financial decisions for drawing the curtains on the beloved late-night show after 10 seasons.
Notably, the announcement was made shortly after the 61-year-old slammed Paramount, the parent company of CBS, during the July 14 episode for its $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also secured a win at the 2025 Emmys for Outstanding Talk Series.