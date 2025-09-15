Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco warm hearts with romantic 2025 Emmys arrival

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are straight out of a fairytale!
At the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14, the soon-to-be-married couple warmed hearts as they walked the red carpet hand in hand.
For the glitzy event, the Rare Beauty founder slipped into a striking red floor-length gown with a dramatic train. She accessorized her gorgeous look with massive diamond earrings and statement rings.
With her hair styled in a sleek high ponytail, Gomez looked ethereal in soft makeup featuring subtle eyes, rosy cheeks and peach lips.
Accompanying the actress was her fiancé, Benny Blanco, who looked dapper in an all-black suit, perfectly coordinating with his stunning future wife.
Although Selena Gomez is not nominated in the Best Actress category this year, her mystery comedy drama TV series Only Murders in the Building, where she is a producer, is up Outstanding Comedy Series, making it a big night for the actress.
Competing OMITB in the category are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Shrinking, and What We Do in the Shadows.
Speaking about her Only Murders in the Building legendary costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, the Sunset Blvd songstress expressed, "I just enjoy their company. Even when I’m just sitting on set waiting for something to happen and they’re playing a game, there’s a comfort in that, and I feel very protected and safe around them."
On the personal front, Selena Gomez is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Benny Blanco soon, as the couple recently celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties.