London protests leave 8 charged after violent clashes at rally

Eight people were charged after clashes during weekend protests in central London.
On Saturday, September 13, around 110,000 to 150,000 people attended right-wing activist Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally, while about 5,000 people participated in a counter-protest against racism.
Police confirmed that clashes left 26 officers injured and 24 people were taken into custody for various offences.
As per BBC, eight people are facing charges including assault and public order offences.
Among those arrested, three were women and the rest were men.
In addition to this, one person was given a caution and 11 others were released on bail to return later for investigation.
Musk's also appeared at Saturday's rally via video link telling protesters to "fight back" or "die."
The Tesla founder said, ''I think there's something beautiful about being British and what I see happening here is a destruction of Britain, initially a slow erosion but rapidly increasing erosion of Britain with massive uncontrolled migration," as per MailUK.
The UK Cabinet minister Peter Kyle criticised Musk's comments stating, "I thought that they were slightly incomprehensible comments that were totally inappropriate."
Kyle explained on the BBC show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that such protests serve as a strong wakeup call for leaders, urging them to work even harder to tackle major public concerns, particularly issues like immigration.