Apple launches Liquid Glass UI With iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26 Tahoe 

Apple has officially launched a set of operating systems, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and macOS 26 Tahoe, with a bold new Liquid Glass design with a softer, rounded, semi-transparent look inspired by the Vision Pro interface.
The significant update is free for users and accessible all across the globe for iPhone 11 and newer, iPads from 2018 onward, Apple Watch Series 6+, and various 2019+ Macs.
Key features of latest operating systems
The latest iOS 26 update comes with a comprehensive suite of advanced features, headlined by its liquid glass design language, translucent or dark icon options, and dynamic notifications.
Widgets are now available at the bottom of the lock screen, while the Camera and Safari receive streamlined layouts with hidden controls.
The productivity upgrades include cutting-edge call screening, spam text filtering, “Hold for Me” for customer service calls, and built-in live translation across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages.
On iPadOS 26, the Cupertino-based tech giant brings Mac-like multitasking, with window resizing, and an Exposé-style view, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Moreover, the Files app now supports default app selection, and Preview comes to iPad for PDFs and images.
WatchOS 26 adds a new Workout Buddy, an AI fitness coach, along with sleep scores, blood pressure alerts, and a wrist flick gesture to dismiss notifications.
For Macs, macOS 26 Tahoe received the Phone app with call screening, live activities in the menu bar. Spotlight search manages actions such as sending messages or creating reminders.
To install the updates, launch Settings or System Preferences through the Software Update menu.