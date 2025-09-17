Sky to cut 600 UK jobs as company shifts focus to streaming

Sky plans to reduce its workforce in the UK by 600 jobs as part of a shift toward focusing more on streaming services.
The company is consulting on changes that could affect 900 roles but is expects that 600 of these positions will be eliminated.
Sky, which has over 20,000 employees in the UK wants to shift its focus toward enhancing its existing digital and TV services rather than developing new platforms.
As per BBC, the company said that these job cuts are not intended to save money and are not related to individual employee performances.
Most of the planned jobs cuts at Sky will occur in Leeds, London and Livingston.
In recent years, Sky has introduced products like Sky Glass, Sky Stream and full fiber broadband.
A spokesperson for the broadcaster said in a statement, noting, "As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products, powered by the best of global innovation."
Meanwhile, officials stated that this step will probably affect under 5% of the total workforce since some employees may be moved to other positions.
Since 2023, the company has already cut nearly 3,000 jobs, including engineers and call center staff with 2,000 positions lost earlier this year due to the closure of three call centers.