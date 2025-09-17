Charlie Kirk murder: Tyler Robinson charged in killing of Conservative influencer

Tyler Robinson has been charged with the murder of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.
He faces charges including aggravated murder, illegal weapon possession, and obstruction of justice.
Before Robinson’s court appearance later today, prosecutors announced they plan to seek the death penalty and stated that Robinson’s DNA was detected on the trigger of the gun believed to have been used in the murder.
A note was also found under his keyboard which said: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it," according to a charging document from prosecutors.
Robinson allegedly told his roommate to erase any messages that could prove his involvement in the killing and to stay quiet if questioned by police.
Prosecutors also say that when the roommate asked if Robinson was the killer, he allegedly admitted, “I am, I’m sorry.”
Robinson is said to have written in another text, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."
He also allegedly wrote he had been planning the shooting for just over a week.
Since, Robinson arrest, he has been held in jail without bail.
On Wednesday, September 10, American conservative activist Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event.