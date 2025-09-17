Danny Ramirez, Jessica Alba walk hand-in-hand during cozy NYC date night 

Jessica Alba and her new beau, Danny Ramirez, sparked buzz among fans as they stepped out in New York City.
The couple, who initially ignited the romance rumors in July this year, was seen visiting the Corner Store in New York City on Monday, September 15, 2025.
During the night out, Jessica and Danny were accompanied by their close pals, including their co-stars, Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers.
The Fantastic Four starlet was beaming in her monochromatic look, which featured a brown top with wide-legged pants, jacket, boots and handbags in a similar shade.
On the other hand, the 32-year-old popular actor sported a dark T-shirt under a navy jacket, light-wash ripped jeans, and sneakers, accompanied by a trucker hat.
It is worth noting that Jessica Alba began dating Danny Ramirez after officially parting ways with her ex-husband, Cash Warren, earlier this year.
The two have made it to the headlines after a report claimed that the duo were "having a good time together" after they were photographed boarding a flight from Cancún, Mexico, to Los Angeles in July.
Later, the pair confirmed their whirlwind romance after they shared a picture of a PDA-filled moment in L.A. on July 25, 2025.
As of now, Jessica and Danny have yet to issue a statement regarding their relationship.