Inside Jessica Alba’s romance buzz with Orlando Bloom after Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba may have just stepped out of her long-term marriage, it is disclosed that she’s already catching the attention of newly single Orlando Bloom.
Alba, who has been currently enjoying downtime with Hollywood newcomer Danny Ramirez, 11 years younger.
They ignited romance rumours after they were pictured returning to Los Angeles this week following a trip to Cancun, just five months after she declared her 16-year marriage to Cash Warren was finally over.
Ramirez “enamored” with Alba who has three children with her estranged husband.
But insiders say she is not looking for anything serious.
A source close to her hinted that a newly single Orlando Bloom could prove to be competition for Ramirez as Bloom and Alba recently started working together on a film.
As per Dailymail, a source shared, “Being single has been up and down for Jessica.”
The insider added, “She was family first and always thought when she got married that it was going to be forever, but once her relationship broke down with Cash, the heartache from that was a tough pill to swallow.”
They revealed, “But divorce was the only option, and now that she has been able to be out with friends and go on some dates, it has been eye opening.”
To note, Alba confirmed her split from Warren in January after months without her wedding rings and filed for divorce in February.
The two met on Fantastic Four in 2004, married in 2008, and share three kids: Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.