Jessica Alba teams up with Fox TV for new mystery drama ‘Wine & Spirits’

Jessica Alba is “really excited” to work on her new project.

On Friday, August 29, Deadline reported that the Fantastic Four actress’s production company, Lady Metalmark Entertainment, has joined forces with Fox Entertainment Studios for an exciting one-hour mystery drama, Wine & Spirits.

Taking to Instagram on the same day, Jessica Alba shared a screenshot of Deadline’s article, noting, “I’ve been working on this one for a hot minute - really excited to be partnering with @foxtv. Inspired by my homegirl @jennifermshaffer, this one is going to be super fun. Can’t wait to see who we cast to bring this role to life!”

She continued, “And to our incredibly talented writer/showrunner @robert.sudduth - you nailed this one! #WineAndSpirits #LadyMetalmark.”

What is Wine & Spirits based on?

Wine & Spirits is based on the real-life work of Jennifer Shaffer, a psychic medium from Manhattan Beach who works with private clients and also consults with law enforcement agencies such as FBI and LAPD to solve crimes.

“From the moment I met Jen Shaffer, I knew she was extraordinary,” said Alba while speaking to the outlet, adding, “Not just for her gift of connecting with the other side, but for her wit, sparkle, and unforgettable style.”

What is Wine & Spirits about?

Wine & Spirits is set to follow the story of Jennifer Shepherd, who balances two very different worlds: life as a divorced mother and her work as an FBI consultant.

Will Jessica Alba star in Wine & Spirits?

According to Deadline, Jessica Alba is not attached to act in Wine & Spirits from Fox Entertainment Studios.

