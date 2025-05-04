Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia  

Jessica Alba paid heartfelt birthday tribute to her close pal and Colombian Journalist Nina Garcia on her 60th birthday celebrations.
The 44-year-old American actress took to her Instagram stories on Saturday, May 3rd, to honor the journalist on her special day.
Jessica shared a photo of herself alongside Nina and one of their mutual friends, Tracy Brennan, from the Culture Makers event, where they co-host the show to celebrate the Latino community.
The Fantastic Four starlet penned a moving note that reads, "Happy Birthday @ninagarcia – you are a pioneer, change maker, you have been championing people who never for felt seen before."
She continued, "You put a spotlight on them – you are the real deal. We celebrate you every day but today especially – we are so happy you were born!! Besitos."
The mom-of-three also dropped several pink heart emojis over the image.
This post of Jessica comes after she celebrated her milestone birthday on April 30, months after announcing her split from her husband, Cash Warren.
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren divorce timeline
In January 2025, Jessica shared that she had parted ways with her life partner of sixteen years in an emotional Instagram post.
At the time she wrote, "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."
"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," the star stated.
For those unversed, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are settling their legal matters after filing for divorce in December 2024.
They are also parents to their three daughters Honor [16], Haven [13], and son Hayes [7].