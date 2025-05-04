Entertainment

Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia

The 'Fantastic Four' actress honored renowned journalist Nina Garcia on her milestone birthday on Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia  

Jessica Alba paid heartfelt birthday tribute to her close pal and Colombian Journalist Nina Garcia on her 60th birthday celebrations.

The 44-year-old American actress took to her Instagram stories on Saturday, May 3rd, to honor the journalist on her special day.

Jessica shared a photo of herself alongside Nina and one of their mutual friends, Tracy Brennan, from the Culture Makers event, where they co-host the show to celebrate the Latino community.

The Fantastic Four starlet penned a moving note that reads, "Happy Birthday @ninagarcia – you are a pioneer, change maker, you have been championing people who never for felt seen before."

Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia

She continued, "You put a spotlight on them – you are the real deal. We celebrate you every day but today especially – we are so happy you were born!! Besitos."

The mom-of-three also dropped several pink heart emojis over the image.

This post of Jessica comes after she celebrated her milestone birthday on April 30, months after announcing her split from her husband, Cash Warren. 

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren divorce timeline  

In January 2025, Jessica shared that she had parted ways with her life partner of sixteen years in an emotional Instagram post.

At the time she wrote, "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," the star stated.

For those unversed, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are settling their legal matters after filing for divorce in December 2024.

They are also parents to their three daughters Honor [16], Haven [13], and son Hayes [7]. 

New poll: UK public sides with Prince Harry in security fight after court loss

New poll: UK public sides with Prince Harry in security fight after court loss
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia

Jessica Alba pens heartfelt birthday note for close pal Nina Garcia

Prince Harry's 'deeply problematic' habit blocks King Charles' reconciliation

Prince Harry's 'deeply problematic' habit blocks King Charles' reconciliation
Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo

Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo
Ariana Grande drops exclusive BTS glimpse of 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande drops exclusive BTS glimpse of 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z
Beyoncé celebrates mom Tina Knowles memoir with husband Jay-Z
Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album
Lisa makes delightful confession about BLACKPINK new album
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skip David's 50th Bash amid family rift buzz
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian
Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC
Met Gala 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Anne Hathaway, and more stars arrive in NYC
A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party
A$AP Rocky, Joey King and more grace Vogue’s pre-Met Gala party
Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach
Lady Gaga performs record-breaking free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach
Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing
Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing