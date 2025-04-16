Jessica Alba shares emotional health update after painful leg injury

The 'Fantastic Four' starlet spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles on Monday while using a walking aid

Jessica Alba shared a health update with her fans after she was seen using a walking aid in her latest appearance in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old American actress, who parted ways with her ex-husband, Cash Warren, in January 2025, was spotted leaving The Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles on Monday, April 14, while using crutches.

Shortly after her new sighting, the Fantastic Four actress turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 15, to release an emotional health update on her undisclosed leg injury.

She kicked off her post with a photo of herself as she showcased her coffee mug with a powerful message written on it that read, "She is growing through it."

In another frame, Jessica included footage of herself lying on a chair while receiving an injection of vitamin fluids.

The mom-of-four penned a caption, "Trying to speed up this recovery with all the healing - slow mornings, journaling, nourishing my body + soul Plus some #NAD to boost cellular repair and get me off these dang crutches!"

However, she has not disclosed the reason for her injury.

This post of Jessica Alba months after she filed for divorce from Cash Warren in February this year, after spending 16 years together. 

They are also parents to their their three children, Honor, Heaven, and Hayes. 

