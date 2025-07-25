Jessica Alba makes serious decision about her relationship with Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba’s love life is set to face a “surprising turn” as she makes a “serious” decision about her and Danny Ramirez’s relationship.
Within months of filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Cash Warren, the Fantastic Four actress stepped back into the dating scene, with none other than the Top Gun: Maverick star.
In the recent months, the lovebirds have been spotted on multiple dates and outings, with the latest being on Wednesday evening, when the duo visited an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles for dinner.
As their romance appears to be heating up and reaching a new level, an insider told the Daily Mail that Alba has made a serious decision about her new relationship.
Speaking to the outlet, the source shared that the Into the Blue actress’s romance with Ramirez, which began as just a fling, is now getting more serious.
However, the actress, in a major decision, has decided that she wants to take things slow.
“Jessica's romance with Danny has taken a surprising turn. What started out as a summer fling feels like it's getting more serious, although she still wants to take things slow. But at the end of the day Jessica has never been one to play the field. She's excited to see where this romance is headed,” noted the tipster.
Notably, Jessica Alba announced separation from Cash Warren in January 2025 after 16 years of marriage. The couple shares three children; two daughters, Honor Marie & Haven Garner, and a son, Hayes.