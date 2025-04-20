Paris Hilton pens sweet pre-birthday note to close pal Jessica Alba  

Paris Hilton is celebrating Jessica Alba's pre-birthday!
The 44-year-old American media personality took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 20, to share a heartfelt video from her close friend's pre-birthday bash.
Jessica, who will turn 44 on April 28, hosted a lavish party on Saturday, April 20, just a few days before her birthday.
In the viral footage, Paris and the Fantastic Four actress were seen dancing together at a local party club.
In another slide, the businesswoman offered a glimpse into Jessica's intimate celebrations, posing for a photo alongside renowned celebrity photographer Carlos Eric Lopez.
The mom-of-two penned a touching note over the video clip that read, “Happy Birthday @jessicaalba So much fun celebrating with you beautiful.”
According to Entertainment Weekly, they were last spotted together during Paris’ 44th birthday celebration at her home in Los Angeles on February 17, 2025.
This post of the House of Wax actress’ came after she recently told CNBC about her plans to build a place in the world of business and the future of entertainment.
“I want to build the next Disney, The way Bob Iger sees Disney is the way I see 11:11 media, where it puts together commerce and community,” the TV personality noted.
As of now, Paris Hilton has not officially announced her new business venture.