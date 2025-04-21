Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce

Jessica Alba reunited with ex-husband, Cash Warren, for Easter after parting ways in December last year

Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce  

Jessica Alba reunited with her ex-husband, Cash Warren, to celebrate Easter among their kids after parting ways with each other.

The 43-year-old American actress turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 20, to release a rare family photo alongside her former life partner and kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

She captioned her post, "Easter Sunday w the fam," while including rabbit and flowers emoji.

The mom-of-three began her post with an adorable snapshot of herself and Warren as they smiled for a family frame.

Alba also dropped a video, which played to the song Lovely Day by Bill Withers, of Hayes going on an Easter egg hunt with his sisters as they filmed searching for eggs in the sunny outdoors.

This Easter get-together of the former couple came after the actress filed for separation in December last year after spending 16 years together.

The Honey starlet submitted a legal case in December last year for joint custody of their children and requested that her legal name be restored to Jessica Marie Alba.

For those unaware, Jessica Alba confirmed her separation from her life partner, Cash Warren, on February 7 via Instagram post. 

At the time, she wrote, "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."

People reported that Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are settling their legal matters in the Los Angeles County court. 

