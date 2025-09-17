'Dancing With the Stars' S34 premiere: Whitney Leavitt & Robert Irwin top chart

The highly anticipated, Dancing With the Stars Season 34, kicked off on September 16, 2025, with no eliminations on night 1, but with plenty of thrill, energy and tough feedback from judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.
Carrie Ann Inaba was notably absent due to illness and was not replaced.
Whitney Leavitt and Robert Irwin tied and scorred the highest with 15 points each.
Furthermore, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough revealed that voting was doubled in contrast to the previous season and announced that two people will be eliminated next week.
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles revealed the night with a salsa to Beyoncé’s Break My Soul, while Dylan Efron delighted viewers with a cha cha to Milkshake. Elaine Hendrix stunned everyone with cha cha to Kesha’s Woman.
Hilaria Baldwin, supported by husband Alec Baldwin, made a return to dancing with a strong cha cha, while Lauren Jauregui hit the floor with her tango to Ariana Grande’s yes, and?, capturing tremendous attention.
Other phenomenal performances which gained significant traction included Danielle Fishel, who celebrated her recovery from breast cancer, Jen Affleck, who wowed fans with an impressive performance just two months after giving birth.
Wrapping up the exciting night, Robert Irwin’s jive to Born To Be Wild received praise and recognition, with Hough calling it the best first dance ever.
Week 1 leaderboard:
- Whitney Leavitt & Robert Irwin: 15
- Hilaria Baldwin: 14
- Alix Earle, Lauren Jauregui: 13
- Elaine Hendrix, Danielle Fishel, Jen Affleck: 12
- Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, Baron Davis, Scott Hoying: 10
- Corey Feldman, Andy Richter: 9