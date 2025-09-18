Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: Giuseppe Rossi picks his 'true' GOAT

Former Manchester United star Giuseppe Rossi recently gave his take on one of football's most debated GOAT topic.
Giuseppe, who once played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo expresses his admiration for the Portuguese star but admits he prefers discussing Lionel Messi when it comes to the GOAT debate.
He has played against Messi and Ronaldo in Spain's La Liga and also competed in MLS where Messi now plays for Inter Miami.
Giuseppe, while speaking to Boyle Sports, who offer the latest Champions League betting, said when asked about two of the best to ever play the game, “It's all a matter of preference; it's all subjective (when it comes to the GOAT debate)," as per GOAL.
“I've always admired technical players because that's the kind of player I was. When you see players who play similarly to you, you admire it, you try to learn from it, and you feel more connected to that style of play," Giuseppe added.
Giuseppe said he was lucky to play alongside Ronaldo when they were young and later faced him in Spain and respects how he grew into one of the greatest footballers of all time.
“His style of play is different from mine, perhaps a style I wouldn't be able to adapt to. You can take aspects from both types of players and learn from them, but you feel more attached to what's close to you," he further shared.
Since Messi is left-footed like Giuseppe and plays with skill and elegance, Giuseppe feels Messi is the player he would most often talk about with young footballers.