Melbourne: Seven teens arrested over fatal stabbing of two boys

Police have arrested and charged seven teenagers in the murder of 15-year-old Dau Akueng and 12-year-old Chol Achiek, which took place in Cobblebank in Melbourne's west earlier this month.
The seven males, aged between 15 and 19, were arrested on Friday morning, September 19, for fatally stabbing the boys. They were interviewed by police before charges were laid in the afternoon.
Four boys were charged with the murder of Dau, who dreamed of playing in the NBA, according to his coach, Manny Hendrix.
While three boys are facing murder charges for the stabbing of Chol, who was described as a "lovely" and "peaceful" boy by his father at a candlelight vigil last week.
Out of the seven, the three adults, Prince Conteh, 19, Peter Addo, 18, and Abel Sorzor, 19, all faced Melbourne Magistrates' court on Friday.
They were placed on bail and are set to return to court on December 12.
Meanwhile, the four underage accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at a children's court on Friday.
The boys did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody before their next appearance on February 18 after prosecutors asked for 16 weeks for police to compile their evidence.
The magistrate granted the timeline, noting the "complexity of the investigations" due to the number of accused.
Lawyers for several of the accused said the boys held safety concerns regarding a unit within youth detention, and one had nut allergies and needed medication for asthma.
Before they were taken away, the magistrate explained to each of the four accused boys the process before their next court appearance.
What happened to Dau and Chol?
Dau and Chol were walking home from a basketball game on September 6 when they were allegedly attacked on separate streets in Cobblebank by masked assailants armed with machetes and long-edged weapons.
Emergency services responded to calls shortly before 8 p.m. on the night following reports that two children had been fatally injured.
They were located on adjacent streets after members of the public rushed to help. Both children died at the scene.
Since the deaths, a "significant investigation" by the homicide squad has been under way to "collect all available evidence", police said on Friday.
Police had also increased patrols in Cobblebank as part of community reassurance efforts.