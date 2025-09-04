Home / Sports

Mass stabbing in Manitoba First Nations community leaves one dead, six injured

The incident occurred in Hollow Water First Nation, about 200 km northeast of Winnipeg

A mass stabbing in a First Nations community in Manitoba left one person dead and at least six others injured on Thursday, September 4.

As per BBC, the suspect responsible for the attack also died while the police called the event a "mass casualty" incident.

The incident occurred in Hollow Water First Nation, about 200 km northeast of Winnipeg.

According to the provincial health authority, eight victims were taken to nearby hospital by air or ambulance.

"Stars air ambulance confirmed that it responded to an emergency on the Hollow Water First Nation on Thursday morning and flew two patients to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg," BBC reported.

RCMP warned Hollow Water First Nation residents to expect a large police presence on Thursday but also assured

"Our sincere condolences to everyone within the community of Hollow Water First Nation and to everyone who has been affected by this senseless act of violence," the RCMP said in a statement.

The recent stabbing took place three years after a similar attack in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, which killed 11 people and injure many.

The suspect in that earlier attack died shortly after being caught by police.

