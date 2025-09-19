King Charles speaks out after Trump breaches royal protocol during UK trip

King Charles has shared a new update as President Donald Trump concludes his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom.
On Friday, September 19, the British Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse into a special ceremony hosted by His Majesty in honor of the American politician and First Lady, Melania, at Buckingham Palace.
In the shared video, Palace’s guards are seen playing a tune during the changing of the Guard ceremony.
"A special Changing of the Guard took place at Buckingham Palace today. Marking the end of President Trump’s State Visit to the UK, @grenadier.guards were joined by the @armyfifeanddrum for a truly memorable performance, celebrating the close ties between the United Kingdom and the United States," the Royal Family stated in the caption.
This statement by King Charles comes shortly after a report recently drew attention to Donald’s unethical behaviour regarding royal protocol.
According to BBC reporter Richard Irvine-Brown, the USA's 47th President has deliberately breached key royal protocol during his three-day visit to the second state visit.
"There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms," Richard added.
As per the mentioned royal etiquette, an individual must not walk ahead of the monarch during any official meeting.
However, Donald Trump was noticed on various occasions during his state visit walking one step ahead of King Charles.
As of now, it is not clear whether the 76-year-old British monarch has permitted his royal guest to walk ahead.
For those unaware, Donald Trump will conclude his second unprecedented state visit to UK on Friday, September 19.