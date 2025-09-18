Meta launches Hyperscape to transform real spaces into VR worlds

Meta’s Connect developer conference primarily focused on the next-generation smart glasses, with a range of metaverse updates and announcements during Wednesday’s keynote.
Among those, one of the major announcements was the launch of Hyperscape, originally announced at last year’s event, enabling developers and creators to build more photorealistic spaces in virtual reality (VR).
Hyperscape Capture, now in Early Access, allows Quest 3 and Quest 3S users (18+) to scan a real room in minutes and transform it into a digital replica.
While scanning is rapid, rendering takes multiple hours. Originally, spaces can’t be shared; however, Meta plans to add private invite links soon.
The recently introduced technology uses Gaussian Splatting, cloud rendering, and streaming to achieve realistic visuals.
Early featured worlds include Gordon Ramsay’s L.A. Kitchen, Chance the Rapper’s House of Kicks, the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, and more.
The launch is starting today, but it will be gradual.
Furthermore, Meta revealed new VR games for this fall, including:
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory by ILM
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- Reach
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
Horizon TV, Meta’s streaming app, is expanding to include ESPN, Hulu, and Disney+. Moreover, a collaboration with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse will bring immersive movie experiences for films such as M3GAN and The Black Phone.
It offers 3D preview clip of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” for a restricted time.
These updates reflect Meta’s continued push to merge real-world spaces with virtual experiences, increasing the excitement in the endeavors.