Liverpool vs Aston Villa WSL match postponed after Matt Beard's passing

Liverpool vs Aston Villa weekend clash at the Women’s Super League postponed after the death of former manager Matt Beard.
According to Goal, Liverpool has announced that its match against Villa on Sunday, September 21, has been postponed following the tragic passing of the former manager.
Beard, who led the team to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014, died at the age of 47 on Saturday, September 20.
Following the death of former English manager, Aston Villa wrote on X, “Following the tragic death of former Liverpool Women head coach Matt Beard last night, Liverpool's players were rightly offered the opportunity to postpone today's Barclays WSL fixture.”
“We apologise to fans for the late notice and inevitable inconvenience but would ask for understanding at this sad time. The club will be in touch regarding the rearranged fixture in due course. Meanwhile, our thoughts and condolences remain with Matt's family,” it added.
Moreover, WSL also announced that the rest of the games on Sunday will hold a moment of silence in honour of Beard.
Earlier in his career he managed Chelsea for three years and reached the FA Cup final with the club.
Beard, who managed Liverpool’s women’s team during its first-ever historic Champions League campaign, returned to the club in 2021 for a second spell for a four-year term but left it earlier in 2025.
Lastly, before his death, he briefly worked at Burnley from June 2025 to August 2025.