Ben Doak leaves Liverpool as Bournemouth seal £20M deal

Ben Doak is being considered by several Premier League clubs as well as Portuguese side Porto

Bournemouth has reached an agreement to sign 19-year-old Liverpool winger Ben Doak for an initial £20 million, with an extra £5 million possible in add-ons.

As per multiple reports, the transfer is expected to be finalized within 24 hours after all the necessary paperwork and medical examination process.

The player is being considered by several Premier League clubs as well as Portuguese side Porto.

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic when he was 16, with Liverpool paying £600,000 as a training compensation fee.

Since joining Liverpool, Doak has only played in 10 games for the club before being loaned to Middlesbrough last season, where he made 24 appearances and scored three goals.

During his time at Liverpool, Scottish winger has been regarded as one of the club's most promising young player with high expectations that he would soon become a major part of the first team completing for major trophies.

Bournemouth has added several new players to their squad this summer including, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, left-back Adrien Truffert and centre-back Bafode Diakite.

Meanwhile, Eli Junior Kroupi who joined in January and spent the previous season on loan at Lorient has also returned to the team.

