Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media

Sir Ed Davey has criticized Elon Musk over concerns about hi social media platform's impact on children.
The Liberal Democrat leader accused Musk of allowing online harm and failing to protect young users on X, claiming the platform is "inciting violence."
Sir Ed, speaking from the Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth, said Musk could face legal action under the Online Safety Act.
This law requires social media companies to protect children from harmful content and company directors can be criminally prosecuted if they fail to do so.
Asked if he is calling Mr Musk a criminal, Sir Ed did not miss a beat as he said: "Yes," as per Sky News.
Sir Ed continued, "Not just because of the awful things he's done in inciting violence, and, for example, he says a civil war in our country is inevitable, that our democratically elected government should be overthrown."
Musk cut some of X’s child safety teams after taking over in 2022.
"They were bad enough. But on his platform, they're examples of adverse, pushing people on self-harm, on grooming, even selling videos showing paedophile acts, of child sex abuse acts and I think he should be held to account for them, him personally and his business," he added.
Sir Ed accused Musk of being motivated solely by money and said that Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator now has the authority under the Online Saftey Act and suggested that Tesla CEO should be arrested if he comes to the UK.
This is not the first time Sir Ed has criticized Musk as in February, he urged the US ambassador "to ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK government should be overthrown."