Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal swipe at Trump after show return: ‘Backfired bigly’

Jimmy Kimmel is back on screens with his witty humor and sharp digs!
Following a brief suspension of his late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, last week by ABC over a remark about Charlie Kirk’s death, the 57-year-old American television host and comedian returned to TV with an exciting comeback episode.
While the host did not apologize for his comments on Kirk’s death during the latest episode, Kimmel addressed the controversy, acknowledging that some people found his statement “ill-timed or unclear or maybe both,” and said, “I get why you’re upset.”
Kimmel also made it clear that he will not be intimidates, pressured, or silenced by his critics, chiefly Donald Trump.
During the show, Jimmy Kimmel played a video of the 47th US President mocking his show ratings, noting it gave his comeback more attention, and fired back with some humor.
Taking a brutal swipe at Trump, the host said, "He tried his best to cancel me. Instead he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now."
Kimmel continued to say, “The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”
"A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American. That's anti-American,” he added.
Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback on TV was widely celebrated, with both fans and celebrities enjoying his humor, sharp commentary, and bold return to the spotlight.