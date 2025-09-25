Home / Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal swipe at Trump after show return: ‘Backfired bigly’

Jimmy Kimmel targets US President Donald Trump with scathing remark in his first show after brief suspension

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Jimmy Kimmel takes brutal swipe at Trump after show return: ‘Backfired bigly’


Jimmy Kimmel is back on screens with his witty humor and sharp digs!

Following a brief suspension of his late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, last week by ABC over a remark about Charlie Kirk’s death, the 57-year-old American television host and comedian returned to TV with an exciting comeback episode.

While the host did not apologize for his comments on Kirk’s death during the latest episode, Kimmel addressed the controversy, acknowledging that some people found his statement “ill-timed or unclear or maybe both,” and said, “I get why you’re upset.”

Kimmel also made it clear that he will not be intimidates, pressured, or silenced by his critics, chiefly Donald Trump.

During the show, Jimmy Kimmel played a video of the 47th US President mocking his show ratings, noting it gave his comeback more attention, and fired back with some humor.

Taking a brutal swipe at Trump, the host said, "He tried his best to cancel me. Instead he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now."

Kimmel continued to say, “The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”

"A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American. That's anti-American,” he added.

Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback on TV was widely celebrated, with both fans and celebrities enjoying his humor, sharp commentary, and bold return to the spotlight.

You Might Like:

Justin Bieber’s mom sends special blessings after he asks for ‘prayers’

Justin Bieber’s mom sends special blessings after he asks for ‘prayers’
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker Justin Bieber recently asked his fans to pray for him in an unexpected way

Cardi B explains when she knew marriage to Offset was over: ‘I was sick, dead’

Cardi B explains when she knew marriage to Offset was over: ‘I was sick, dead’
The ‘Am I The Drama?’ rapper recalls realizing her seven-year marriage to Offset had lost its spark

Rihanna welcomes third child and first daughter with A$AP Rocky: See

Rihanna welcomes third child and first daughter with A$AP Rocky: See
The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker announces the birth of her first daughter with rapper A$AP Rocky

Taylor Swift surprises with her ‘best tricks’ ahead of album release

Taylor Swift surprises with her ‘best tricks’ ahead of album release
Taylor Swift unveils the biggest surprise yet days ahead of new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ release

Ariana Grande shares final trailer of her new film 'Wicked: For Good': Watch

Ariana Grande shares final trailer of her new film 'Wicked: For Good': Watch
'Wicked: For Good' will premiere in theatres in November this year

Jennifer Lopez drops 'lil' sneak peek into new film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez drops 'lil' sneak peek into new film 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
The 'Marry Me' starlet's new film, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' will premiere in theatres in October this year

Kim Kardashian sparks buzz over possible romance with Post Malone

Kim Kardashian sparks buzz over possible romance with Post Malone
Post Malone was personally selected by Kim Kardashian to model SKIMS' men's line

'Stranger Things' makers, cast drop exciting sneak peek ahead of season 5

'Stranger Things' makers, cast drop exciting sneak peek ahead of season 5
'Stranger Things Season 5' featurette teased the long-awaited final stand against the Upside Down

Kylie Jenner forcing Timothée Chalamet for marriage proposal?

Kylie Jenner forcing Timothée Chalamet for marriage proposal?
Rare insights about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romantic relationship

Ben Affleck slammed for ‘rude’ attitude as Jennifer Lopez split grows messy

Ben Affleck slammed for ‘rude’ attitude as Jennifer Lopez split grows messy
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she had married in July 2022

Dua Lipa addresses fake claims about suspending staff member

Dua Lipa addresses fake claims about suspending staff member
The 'Levitating' crooner issues statement on ongoing rumors about firing her agent

Roseanne Barr calls out ABC's hypocrisy after Jimmy Kimmel's striking return

Roseanne Barr calls out ABC's hypocrisy after Jimmy Kimmel's striking return
Jimmy Kimmel has made a striking return to ABC after being cancelled out for a week