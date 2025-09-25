ChatGPT Pulse released for pro users with daily personalized briefs

In a remarkable move, OpenAI has officially unveiled ChatGPT Pulse, a new feature that generates personalised reports for users overnight, aiming to make ChatGPT a proactive daily assistant.
Pulse is a part of ChatGPT manufacturer’s shift towards asynchronous, assistant-like experiences, not only reactive chatbots.
The feature extracts context from user’s previous emails, calendar events, using the the leading chatbot ChatGPT’s Connectors and memory to provide relevant and accurate summaries.
Every Pulse report includes AI-powered visuals, clickable summaries, and references, similar to ChatGPT search.
Users can easily engage with every report, ask follow-up questions, and request the latest updates.
The design intentionally avoids social media-style infinite scrolling, once Pulse provides its brief, it stops with a message: “Great, that’s it for today.”
Availability
ChatGPT Pulse is currently only accessible for $200/month Pro subscribers, Pulse delivers 5–10 tailored "cards" each morning, covering schedules, travel plans, or personalized content such as dietary recommendations and more.
It is pertinent to mention that the company plans for the broader expansion of ChatGPT Pulse to Plus subscribers once it’s more resource-efficient.
Future iterations may be more efficient and agentic with an ability to do restaurant bookings, and more.
Pulse cements ChatGPT as a daily start-point, aiming to outdo all the competitors, including Apple News or newsletters, while maintaining an equilibrium between AI-driven personalization with user control and transparency.