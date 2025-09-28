Home / Royal

Kate Middleton pens special message to Red Roses on 2025 Rugby World Cup win

The Princess of Wales celebrates England’s triumph at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup as Patron of the team

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Kate Middleton pens special message to Red Roses on 2025 Rugby World Cup win


The Red Roses have been crowned 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup champions, and Kate Middleton could not be happier!

On Saturday, September 27, the England Women’s Rugby team delivered a dominant performance at Twickenham, defeating Canada 33–13 to claim their third Women’s Rugby World Cup title.

Celebrating the team’s major achievement, the future Queen took to her and Prince William’s joint Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt congratulatory message.

Re-sharing the Red Roses’ Instagram post announcing their remarkable World Cup victory, Kate, in her role as the Patron of the team, wrote, “Congratulations to @redrosesrugby, the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Champions!”

She also applauded the Canadian team, stating, “Well done to Canada – you had an outstanding tournament. Both teams should be so proud!”

P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

The heartfelt message from the mother of three came hours after she wished luck to the England Women’s Rugby team prior to their face off against Canada.

“Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you! C,” she captioned alongside a snap, featuring her with players of the team.

Princess Kate became Patron of the Rugby Football Union on February 2, 2022, after taking over the role from Prince Harry.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry gives shocking response to rumours of fueling King Charles, William rift

Prince Harry gives shocking response to rumours of fueling King Charles, William rift
Prince Harry spills the beans on claims he was driving a rift between King Charles and Prince William

Palace responds after Prince Harry slams King Charles reunion details

Palace responds after Prince Harry slams King Charles reunion details
Prince Harry slammed royal sources for causing "sabotage" over their false claims about the reunion with King Charles

Sarah Ferguson's new series suffers setback as actress pulls out of promotions

Sarah Ferguson's new series suffers setback as actress pulls out of promotions
The Duchess of York finds herself under tight spot after her TV series' actress makes shocking revelations

Prince Harry blasts Palace after reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry blasts Palace after reunion with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex spokesperson made bombshell allegations against palace insiders after King Charles meeting

King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral

King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral
Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of King Charles's meeting at Balmoral Castle today

Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit

Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit to the Holy See in late October this year

Princess Leonor joins King Felipe, Queen Letizia to honour Kings of Navarre

Princess Leonor joins King Felipe, Queen Letizia to honour Kings of Navarre
The Spanish throne heir accompanied her parents on a two-day trip to Navarre

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’
Kate Middleton sends warm wishes to England’s Red Roses ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup Final

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link
Prince Andrew was mentioned in the new Epstein files days after Sarah Ferguson was under scrutiny for a leaked email to the sex offender

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final
England's Red Roses will face Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion
King Charles and Prince Harry met in the UK for the first time in over a year earlier this month

Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal

Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal
Sarah Ferguson has been under the spotlight over her leaked 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein