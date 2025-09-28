Kate Middleton pens special message to Red Roses on 2025 Rugby World Cup win

The Red Roses have been crowned 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup champions, and Kate Middleton could not be happier!
On Saturday, September 27, the England Women’s Rugby team delivered a dominant performance at Twickenham, defeating Canada 33–13 to claim their third Women’s Rugby World Cup title.
Celebrating the team’s major achievement, the future Queen took to her and Prince William’s joint Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt congratulatory message.
Re-sharing the Red Roses’ Instagram post announcing their remarkable World Cup victory, Kate, in her role as the Patron of the team, wrote, “Congratulations to @redrosesrugby, the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Champions!”
She also applauded the Canadian team, stating, “Well done to Canada – you had an outstanding tournament. Both teams should be so proud!”
The heartfelt message from the mother of three came hours after she wished luck to the England Women’s Rugby team prior to their face off against Canada.
“Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you! C,” she captioned alongside a snap, featuring her with players of the team.
Princess Kate became Patron of the Rugby Football Union on February 2, 2022, after taking over the role from Prince Harry.