Russell M. Nelson, oldest president of LDS Church dies at 101

Russell M.Nelson, who was the oldest person to serve as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away at the age of 101 on Saturday night.
According to church spokesperson Candice Madsen, Russel, who had been a heart surgeon dies at his home in Salt Lake City.
He became the president of the church in 2018 and in 2024 he became the first church president to reach the age 100.
Russell served for 40 years in top church leadership after being chosen in 1984 to join the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
United States Senator Mike Lee of Utah posted a warm tribute to Russel on social media, saying, “For as long as I’ve known him, he has exuded — and for me, he’s come to personify — the kind of faith, humility, and quiet confidence that tends to be the constant companion of a devoted servant and follower of Jesus Christ."
Russell was recognized for two major changes: he greatly increased the numbers of temples worldwide and remove the use of the terms "Mormon" or "LDS" from the church's identity, even though earlier leaders had spent decades promoting those names.
He also gained attention when he revered 2015 church rules that blocked children of gay parents from baptism and labelled same-sex couples as sinners who could be expelled from the church.
However, the church has not officially named its next president but according to the church tradition, it is expected to be Dallin H.Oaks since he is the longest-serving member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles after the late president.
Russel is survived by his second wife, Wendy and eight of his 10 children. His first wife, Dantzel died in 2005.