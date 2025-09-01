David Beckham, Victoria's son Romeo gets sweet birthday shoutout from dad 

Home / Entertainment

David Beckham is celebrating his all-grown-up son, Romeo Beckham’s birthday!

The second eldest son of the former English footballer and his wife, Victoria Beckham, turned 23 on Monday, September 1, 2025.

David took to his official Instagram account to share a throwback childhood photo of his beloved son to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to their second one.

"Happy 23rd Birthday to my little boy, you are kind, humble, polite, hard-working and the most special person to everyone. We love you so much," the proud dad stated in a caption.

P.C.: David Beckham/Instagram
The 50-year-old co-owner of Inter Miami CF continued, "Have the most special day HAPPY BIRTHDAY big boy @romeobeckham." 

In the photo, the little Romeo is seen sitting outdoors in his water tube while flashing a big smile and enjoying the water bath. 

This loving birthday shout-out from David comes a day after he shared a slew of photos alongside his second-eldest son, spending quality time together.

The father-son duo showed a new family dynamic as the former athlete publicly acknowledged Romeo’s constant presence with his parents since their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, stayed away from his family.

In addition to Romeo and Brooklyn, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, who tied the knot in 1999, are also parents to their other son, Cruz Beckham and their only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham. 

