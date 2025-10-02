Harry, Meghan recall Jane Goodall’s special moment with Archie after her death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “deeply miss” Jane Goodall.
After her death at age 91, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a poignant tribute to the English zoologist and primatologist, in which they recalled her sweet moment with their son, Prince Archie.
In the tribute, the Spare author and his wife hailed Goodall as “a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us.”
Recalling the zoologist’s heartfelt memory with Archie, the couple shared that she cradled their son after his birth and showed love and kindness to everyone fortunate enough to know her.
“Dr. Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us. Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt,” penned the pair.
They added, “She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed.”
Prince Harry and Jane Goodall bonded over their shared passion for conservation and her Roots & Shoots youth program.
In 2019, she visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage in the UK, where she met their then-five-week-old son, Prince Archie, and held him for the first time.
On Wednesday, October 1, The Jane Goodall Institute announced that the primatologist died of natural causes while in California as part of a US speaking tour.