Home / Royal

Royal Family feud intensifies as Harry involves Kate, William in new legal case

The Duke of Sussex dragged Princess Kate and Prince William into his new legal fight

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince Harry escalated Royal Family tensions by pulling Princess Kate and Prince William into a high-profile legal battle.

The Duke of Sussex has publicly dragged Princess Kate and Prince William into his legal fight against the Daily Mail publisher.

He submitted the new evident High Court on Wednesday as part of his ongoing case against Associated Newspapers.

According to new details submitted to the High Court, Harry asserted that the private detectives conducted surveillance on the Prince of Wales.

The legal team for the Duke produced documents purportedly showing spying on William’s 21st birthday and phone records associated with Kate Middleton.

Another invoice from 2003 points to a payment for information about Prince William’s Out of Africa-themed 21st birthday party.

The new details also highlighted mobile phone data related to Kate, now the Princess of Wales, alongside searches at the Middleton family property.

Another record showed 10 numbers from a “family and friends” list, in which Kate’s was highlighted.

Notably, Harry is one of seven, who filed the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers over alleged privacy breaches spanning 30 years.

The publisher denied the claims, calling them “lurid” and unfounded but Harry’s lawyers said material about Prince William’s 21st birthday was found in five boxes of invoices described as “highly significant.”

To note, the new filings risk inflaming tensions within the Royal Family, especially Prince William and Kate Middleton as Harry pursues his case against Associated Newspapers.

You Might Like:

Prince William mourns 'extraordinary voice' Dame Jane’s death in sombre tribute

Prince William mourns 'extraordinary voice' Dame Jane’s death in sombre tribute
The Prince of Wales expresses sadness over the loss of world-leading expert on chimpanzees, Dame Jane Godall

King Frederik toasts to Europe’s ‘progress, harmony’ at royal dinner for leaders

King Frederik toasts to Europe’s ‘progress, harmony’ at royal dinner for leaders
Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary welcome European political leaders at palace for royal dinner

Queen Camilla's son shares major update on 'Strictly Come Dancing' participation

Queen Camilla's son shares major update on 'Strictly Come Dancing' participation
Tom Parker Bowles reacted to buzz over his appearance in the dancing show 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Kate Middleton narrowly dodges Prince Andrew in recent outing amid scandals

Kate Middleton narrowly dodges Prince Andrew in recent outing amid scandals
The Princess of Wales avoids crossing paths with Prince Andrew as he and Sarah Ferguson face scrutiny over Epstein ties

Kensington Palace makes exciting announcement about Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace makes exciting announcement about Kate Middleton
The Princess of Wales is set to make prominent solo appearance for major Royal engagement

Harry, Meghan recall Jane Goodall’s special moment with Archie after her death

Harry, Meghan recall Jane Goodall’s special moment with Archie after her death
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, pay poignant tribute to Jane Goodall after her passing at 91

Prince William urges end to conflict amid escalating tensions

Prince William urges end to conflict amid escalating tensions
The Prince of Wales makes emotional plea amid an ongoing strained situation

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend meaningful ceremony in France

King Willem, Queen Máxima attend meaningful ceremony in France
Their Majesties visits the headquarters of an aircraft manufacturer in France earlier this week

King Charles invites charity representatives at Clarence House for key event

King Charles invites charity representatives at Clarence House for key event
Royal Family shares exclusive glimpses of King Charles' recent event at Clarence House

Prince William inaugurates first global memorial for aid workers in London

Prince William inaugurates first global memorial for aid workers in London
The Prince of Wales visits to Gunnersbury Park for the prestigious ceremony earlier this week

Princess Anne holds crucial talks with Ukrainian President during secret trip

Princess Anne holds crucial talks with Ukrainian President during secret trip
The Princess Royal travelled to Ukraine's capital Kyiv on behalf of King Charles earlier this week

Prince Gabriel takes oath after sister Elisabeth lands in big controversy

Prince Gabriel takes oath after sister Elisabeth lands in big controversy
Prince Gabriel achieves major career milestone amid Princess Elisabeth drama