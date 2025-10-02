Royal Family feud intensifies as Harry involves Kate, William in new legal case

Prince Harry escalated Royal Family tensions by pulling Princess Kate and Prince William into a high-profile legal battle.
The Duke of Sussex has publicly dragged Princess Kate and Prince William into his legal fight against the Daily Mail publisher.
He submitted the new evident High Court on Wednesday as part of his ongoing case against Associated Newspapers.
According to new details submitted to the High Court, Harry asserted that the private detectives conducted surveillance on the Prince of Wales.
The legal team for the Duke produced documents purportedly showing spying on William’s 21st birthday and phone records associated with Kate Middleton.
Another invoice from 2003 points to a payment for information about Prince William’s Out of Africa-themed 21st birthday party.
The new details also highlighted mobile phone data related to Kate, now the Princess of Wales, alongside searches at the Middleton family property.
Another record showed 10 numbers from a “family and friends” list, in which Kate’s was highlighted.
Notably, Harry is one of seven, who filed the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers over alleged privacy breaches spanning 30 years.
The publisher denied the claims, calling them “lurid” and unfounded but Harry’s lawyers said material about Prince William’s 21st birthday was found in five boxes of invoices described as “highly significant.”
To note, the new filings risk inflaming tensions within the Royal Family, especially Prince William and Kate Middleton as Harry pursues his case against Associated Newspapers.